Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) releases research regarding Kanaal CMBS Finance 2019, a KBRA-rated commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) transaction with exposure to retail assets. Of the two loans that comprise the transaction's collateral, the Big 6 Loan (50.4% of the transaction balance) has retail exposure of 78.1% of the respective allocated loan amount.

The Dutch government recently announced measures intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has affected retailers across the country. While some leeway has been given to shops and markets, many multinational retailers have shuttered all of their stores for the foreseeable future. For those stores remaining open, most are operating with truncated schedules and/or restrictions governing the number of people allowed in the stores at any given time. While it is difficult to ascertain the opening status of every tenant, based on KBRA's analysis, tenants accounting for approximately 46.5% of the total collateral area of the Big 6 Loan remain open, 26% are closed, and 21.6% are vacant, with the status of the remaining 6% indeterminable.

As a result, KBRA assigns a KBRA Performance Outlook (KPO) of Underperform for the Big 6 Loan, which serves as collateral for the Kanaal CMBS Finance 2019 transaction. A KPO is an assessment of Outperform, Perform, or Underperform based on recent and expected collateral performance.

As events surrounding the crisis unfold, our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been affected by the virus.

