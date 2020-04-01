The Ministry of Mines and Energy has delayed auctions to procure new transmission as well as generation capacity and has not announced when they will resume.From pv magazine Latam. The Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy (MEM) has announced the postponement of national energy generation and transmission auctions. No date was specified for when the auctions would resume amid uncertainty over how long the Covid-19 crisis will persist in the nation. The ministry stressed on its website the auctions had been postponed rather than cancelled and it hoped they would resume once the public health crisis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...