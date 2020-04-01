REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Further re 8.75% sterling notes 2020 01-Apr-2020 / 14:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA Holdings") REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance") Implementation of the enhanced proposals to extend the date for repayment of the 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 issued by REA Finance B.V. and irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by R.E.A. Holdings plc and R.E.A. Services Limited (the "sterling notes") The relevant parties have executed the documents necessary to give effect to the enhanced proposals referred to above (the "enhanced proposals") and REA Holdings has issued a total of 4,010,760 warrants to subscribe ordinary shares in the capital of REA Holdings ("REA ordinary shares") ("warrants") to the holders of the sterling notes on the basis of 130 warrants per GBP1,000 nominal of sterling notes held at the close of business (London time) on 24 March 2020. Accordingly, the enhanced proposals are now effective. The sterling notes are thus now due for repayment on 31 August 2025 (or earlier in the event that a holder of sterling notes who is also a holder of warrants validly elects, on exercise by such holder of the subscription rights attaching to the warrants held by him, to satisfy all or part of the subscription price payable for the REA ordinary shares to be issued on exercise by him of his warrants by the redemption of sterling notes or by a mixture of cash and the redemption of sterling notes). A premium of 4p per GBP1 nominal of sterling notes will now be paid on redemption of the sterling notes on 31 August 2025 (or earlier in the event of default) or on surrender of the sterling notes in satisfaction, in whole or in part, of the subscription price payable on exercise of the warrants on the final subscription date (namely 15 July 2025). The premium will not be payable on redemption of the sterling notes on surrender of the sterling notes in satisfaction, in whole or in part, of the subscription price payable on exercise of the warrants on any subscription date other than the final subscription date). Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB00BYY8MM32, GB00B1FWDD12 Category Code: FUR - REA Finance B.V. TIDM: RE20 LEI Code: 2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 Sequence No.: 55904 EQS News ID: 1012773 End of Announcement EQS News Service

