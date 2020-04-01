Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s Message from its CEO Regarding the Fight Against COVID-19

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR)("Advanzeon") announced today that despite the pressure the COVID-19 pandemic has put on our global healthcare systems, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. dba SleepMaster Solutions™ (collectively, sometimes referred to as the "Company"), has positioned itself to respond aggressively, on numerous fronts, to combat this deadly disease. The following is a message from Clark A. Marcus, the Company's CEO, outlining steps that SleepMaster Solutions™ has taken, and intends to take, during these difficult times.

"SleepMaster Solutions™ (SMS) is one of the nation's leading sleep apnea programs specializing in one thing and one thing only - sleep apnea, or, put another way, respiratory dysfunction. COVID-19, a deadly disease which attacks our respiratory system, causes, at best, extreme breathing difficulties, and at worst, death. SMS is uniquely positioned to assist in the fight against this disease. At the corporate level, we are singularly focused on finding ways to support our patients, other healthcare professionals, clinics and hospitals that we service, as well as the healthcare community in general. They are all affected by COVID-19. We, at SMS, know that with our sleep specialists licensed in all 50 states and our access, globally, to sleep apnea testing devices, CPAP devices, respirators, general hospital equipment, and our senior leadership's ability to interface with other leaders in the healthcare field, we have the unique ability to help - and help we must!

Sleep is one of the most important defenses our bodies have against this deadly disease.

"THE MAJOR DEFENSE WE ALL HAVE AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS IS OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM. LACK OF SLEEP COMPROMISES OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM. CONVERSELY, ADEQUATE SLEEP AND ADEQUATE TREATMENT OF ANY SLEEP DISORDER SUPPORTS OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM AND MAKES US LESS SUSCEPTIBLE TO INFECTIOUS DISEASES. FULL COMPLIANCE WITH THE USE OF YOUR CPAP DEVICE IS ESSENTIAL TO OBTAINING GOOD QUALITY SLEEP AND MAINTAINING THE INTEGRITY OF YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM." -- Stephen M. Kreitzer, M.D., Board Certified Pulmonologist/Sleep Specialist and Medical Director for SleepMaster Solutions™

The question then becomes what steps can we take to help bring home the message to our most vulnerable population, seniors, as well as others that they must get sleep or their immune system will be compromised? The following are the steps we have taken, and intend to take going forward, to address this issue:

Telemedicine Screening Capabilities. As part of our SMS program, we have telemedicine capabilities to screen for sleep disorders/respiratory dysfunctions in all 50 states. We will now offer those screening services at no charge and at no risk to anyone who lives or works in a nursing home and/or senior living facility. We have already begun offering our screening services to entire populations in as many of those facilities that we can reasonably contact to determine which patients/residents/workers may suffer from a sleep disorder causing them to not get the amount of sleep necessary for them to have a fully functional immune system. Once a sleep disorder is identified, it can be treated; and once treated, while it may not bring their immune system up to the level it was in years past, it will certainly make it stronger, and perhaps, even strong enough to resist the extreme respiratory effects of COVID-19. CPAPs/Sanitizing Equipment and Supply Chain. Many of our patients currently use CPAP machines. However, many of our patients using a CPAP machine do not regularly sanitize the component parts of the machine (i.e., mask, hose and humidifier chamber). By reason of the global shortage of respirators, CPAP machines are in short supply. In addition, sanitizing devices are now being enlisted to sanitize personal protection equipment (PPE), such as masks and gloves; so they, too, are in short supply (globally in hospitals and clinics). Anticipating the need for both CPAP machines and sanitizing devices, and utilizing our executive-level relationships on a global scale, in January of this year, SMS reached out to identify the available supply of CPAP machines and sanitizing devices - first, for our patients; secondly, for the clinics and hospitals we service; and, thirdly, for all healthcare professionals who may be in need of these devices for one reason or another. For the time being, we have an ample supply and are able to make these devices available to not only our patients, but to other healthcare professionals, as well. We have identified and gained access to a global supply of N95 masks and other PPE, all of which are in short supply. This, too, we are sharing with other healthcare professionals.

I share this with you to show that there are things all of us can do in this global fight. As a national leader in sleep medicine, SMS is uniquely positioned to take this initiative. However, it is imperative that we all think about what we can do to serve our respective communities, our neighbors and our associates in this fight against this deadly disease. It is vital that every one of us take whatever steps we can to help each other to survive this pandemic."

If you would like further information with respect to any of the above, or if you are a healthcare professional in need of PPE, please call SleepMaster Solutions at 844-483-5544.

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR) through its subsidiary owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program, SleepMaster Solutions™ (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

