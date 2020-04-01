Intellifluence Launches a Charitable Initiative that Provides Software Access to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

The Founder of Intellifluence Wants to Help Brick and Mortar Small Businesses During this Time of Crisis

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Joe Sinkwitz, the CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence, is pleased to announce the launch of a charitable initiative that will give free influencer software to any small business that has been economically impacted by the coronavirus.

To learn more about this generous new initiative, please visit https://intellifluence.com/blog/charity-initiative.

As Sinkwitz noted, he was inspired both by his own company's struggles during the COVID-19 outbreak to launch the charitable new initiative, as well as his desire to help others.

After Intellifluence's team recently shifted completely to working from home, Sinkwitz found himself struck by a sense of helplessness.

"I wanted to do something to assist, but I'm not a medical professional and beyond devoting some CPU time to some BOINC projects, there had to be something we could do," he said.

"While like most small businesses Intellifluence was impacted by the coronavirus, we recognize that as a marketing SaaS we have the ability to help brick and mortar small businesses struggling even more than us."

After learning that the team from Appsumo was also hoping to do something to help, Sinkwitz's company joined forces with them, which helped to accelerate the plans for the Intellifluence charity initiative.

From mom and pop owned restaurants and bars to lawn care services, entertainment venues and more, if a small business would like to access the influencer software, they are welcome to apply on the Intellifluence website.

The software access will be available for life to small businesses that take advantage of the offer.

"A free plan isn't going to solve all of a SMBs problems, but I do hope that in us doing this we can pay it forward and inspire others of means to do the same," Sinkwitz said.

"If enough of us proactively create mechanisms to support these companies, we can recover as a small business community."

About Intellifluence:

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In over two years, over 77,000 influencers with an aggregate reach of over 3Billion have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands are able to create campaigns with public offers for the influencer Marketplace or use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence

