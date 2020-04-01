The "Innovations in Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Coating Surface Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations pertaining to coatings and surface modification technologies. Anti-fouling coating for offshore oil gas sector, silk-trehalose coatings to mitigate soil salinity and boost plant growth, porous polymer coatings-based building panels that reduce energy consumption, and monolayer coatings developed from 2D materials are some of the innovations in focus in this issue.

The Advanced Coating Surface Technology TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings, and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies

Anti-fouling Coating for Offshore Oil Gas Sector

Anti-fouling Coatings Offer Microbe-resistant Surfaces for Marine Environment

Intumescent Coating Offers Zero VOC Emissions

Intumescent Coatings to Protect and Insulate Steel Substrates

Silk-trehalose Coatings to Mitigate Soil Salinity and Boost Plant Growth

Bacteria Encapsulated in Silk-trehalose Coatings is an Effective Way of Delivering Fertilizers and Pesticides

Porous Polymer Coatings-based Building Panels Reduce Energy Consumption

Coatings for Building Construction Applications

Low-friction Surfaces Developed Using Graphene Sheets

Aerospace is Expected to Have the Highest Adoption Potential for Modified Graphitic Systems

Monolayer Coatings Developed from 2D Materials

Electronics sector is Expected to Have the Highest Adoption Potential for Alkylamine-based Coatings

Hydrogels Developed for Use as Protective Coatings

Adoption of Hydrogel Paints in Building and Construction Feasible by 2022

PEDOT-based Conductive Coatings for Optoelectronic Devises

Adoption of PEDOT-based Coating is Dependent on Further Studies in Scalability Potential

Cross-linking Glue with Ultra-strong Bonds

Cross-linking Glue Expected to Find Application as an Adhesive Across Industries

Liquid Entrenched Smooth Surface Coating to Facilitate Water Savings

Gaining Importance for Water Conservation Efforts Act as key Driver for the Liquid Entrenched Smooth Surface Coating

Developing Customable Primer Layer that Facilitates the Recycle Activity of Paper Packaging

Optimizing the Application of Paper Packaging in the Food and Beverages Industry

UV-protected Waterborne and Low Carbon Footprint Wood Coating

Optimizing the High Barrier Properties of Wood Surfaces Through the Developed Coating

