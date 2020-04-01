Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Tradegate
01.04.20
17:11 Uhr
185,95 Euro
-7,35
-3,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GENMAB A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENMAB A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,20
185,60
17:44
183,40
185,35
17:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENMAB
GENMAB A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENMAB A/S185,95-3,80 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,46
Hebel: 5,10
mit moderatem Hebel