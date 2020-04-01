The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 3 April 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 65,156,578 shares (DKK 65,156,578) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 54,425 shares (DKK 54,425) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 65,211,003 shares (DKK 65,211,003) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 750 shares at DKK 31.75 · 200 shares at DKK 40.41 · 42,500 shares at DKK 46.74 · 300 shares at DKK 225.30 · 10,000 shares at DKK 225.90 · 50 shares at DKK 231.50 · 625 shares at DKK 337.40 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=767196