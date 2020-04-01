Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.709 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2313116 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 56082 EQS News ID: 1013263 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 01, 2020 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)