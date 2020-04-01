Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 17:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.0806 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29966428 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 56091 EQS News ID: 1013281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2020 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)