Skrill, the online payments company, is offering its wallet and Quick Checkout solution free of charge to the many small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) around the world which are providing products or services supporting communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. The move, which takes effect from today until at least September 30, 2020, will particularly support the small businesses which have had to digitise their companies for the first time at speed.

Skrill enables businesses to process a range of different payment options such as cards, wallets, instant bank transfers, cash payments and other alternative payment methods via a single integration. The types of organisations Skrill expects to be interested in this offer include food and grocery delivery services, providers of protective wear, educational services and online conferencing solutions. Furthermore, any merchant which starts accepting Skrill as a payment method will have the option to be promoted to millions of Skrill users around the world.

This latest initiative follows Skrill's announcement in March that it has dropped all fees and foreign exchange charges for anyone using Skrill Money Transfer to send money to and within Italy.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at specialised payments platform Paysafe, said: "As we watch the devastating effect of the virus take hold in my home country of Italy and around the world, it is heartening to see the incredible efforts from smaller businesses offering support to communities and keeping their doors open to serve us whether that's food stores, delivery companies, online streaming services or providers of protective clothing. We're keen to help ease the immense pressure these businesses are experiencing at this point in time and support them from behind the scenes in the valuable roles they are playing for people everywhere."

To check eligibility, find out more information on Skrill and how to gain access to it for free, SMBs should visit: https://www.skrill.com/en/business/free-processing/

