01.04.2020
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 1

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 31 March 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 31 March 2020 77.53p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 76.75p per ordinary share



01 April 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
