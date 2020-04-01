Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1
Exercisable 2
March 15, 2020
126,279,322
179,063,420
|
177,795,014
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005579/en/
Contacts:
Kering
KERING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de