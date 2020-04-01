Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
March 2020
76,411,605
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,411,605
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,474,170
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
February 2020
76,410,260
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,410,260
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,472,825
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005610/en/
Contacts:
Gecina