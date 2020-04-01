Denver Gold Group: World Gold Forum Brings Together Leading Mining Companies and Investors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Denver Gold Group (DGG) will be producing the inaugural World Gold Forum from April 20-23, 2020. The new virtual event has attracted the world's largest precious metal mining companies by market value, reserves, and production. 400 investors and sell-side representatives are also expected to participate and represent some of the globe's largest active investors.

The new virtual mining investment platform was launched in response to unprecedented market conditions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is inhibiting regular engagement among industry stakeholders.

With traditional engagement channels closing down, mining sector investors and companies need to resume regular contact. The World Gold Forum makes that possible through its secure and confidential proprietary Meeting Management System.

DGG Virtual MMS (V-MMS) allows market participants to interact from any location with high-speed internet access. V-MMS delivers high-quality video and audio conferencing for desktop and mobile devices facilitating virtual meetings that are easy to start, join, and participate in.

Underwritten by The Denver Gold Group's independence as a not-for-profit capital formation organization, companies and investors have access to the world's only conflict-of-interest-free and non-pay-to-play investment platform.

Registration is complimentary at www.worldgoldforum.com

The following companies will be participating in the World Gold Forum:

Company Status Primary Mineral Primary Operating Country Stock Ticker Aftermath Silver Explorer Silver Chile AAG.V Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Producer Gold Canada AEM.TO Alamos Gold Producer Gold Canada AGI.TO Americas Gold and Silver Producer Silver United States USA.TO AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. Producer Gold Australia AU Argonaut Gold Inc. Producer Gold Mexico AR.TO Asanko Gold Producer Gold Ghana AKG.TO Aurcana Corp. Developer Silver United States AUN.V Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Producer Silver Mexico ASM Barrick Producer Gold United States GOLD Barsele Minerals Explorer Gold Sweden BME.V Caledonia Mining Producer Gold Zimbabwe CAL.TO Cardinal Resources Developer Gold Ghana CDV.AX Condor Gold Explorer Gold Nicaragua CNR.L Dundee Precious Metals Producer Gold Bulgaria DPM.TO Eldorado Gold Producer Gold Turkey ELD.TO Elemental Royalties Royalty / Streaming Gold Chile Private Ely Gold Royalties Royalty / Streaming Gold United States ELY.V EMX Royalty Inc. Royalty / Streaming Gold United States EMX Endeavour Mining Corp. Producer Gold Côte d'Ivoire EDV.TO Equinox Gold Producer Gold United States EQX.TO First Majestic Silver Corp. Producer Silver Mexico AG First Mining Gold Developer Gold Canada FF.TO Franco-Nevada Corporation Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada FNV.TO Gatling Exploration Explorer Gold Canada GTR.V GFG Resources Inc. Explorer Gold Canada GFG.V GoGold Resources Producer Silver Mexico GGD.TO Golden Predator Developer Gold Canada GPY.V Harmony Producer Gold South Africa HAR.JO Hecla Mining Company Producer Silver United States HL Hudbay Producer Copper Canada HBM.TO IAMGOLD Corporation Producer Gold Burkina Faso IMG.TO Integra Resources Developer Gold United States ITR.V Kinross Gold Corp. Producer Gold United States K.TO Kirkland Lake Gold Producer Gold Canada KL.TO Kootenay Silver Inc. Explorer Silver Mexico KTN.V KORE Mining Developer Gold United States KORE.V Lion One Developer Gold Fiji LIO.V MAG Silver Corp. Developer Silver Mexico MAG Marathon Gold Developer Gold Canada MOZ.TO Midas Gold Corp. Developer Gold United States MAX.TO Minera Alamos Developer Gold Mexico MAI.V Mundoro Capital Inc. Explorer Gold Serbia MUN.V New Gold Inc. Producer Gold Canada NGD.TO Newmont Producer Gold United States NEM Nighthawk Gold Corp Explorer Gold Canada NHK.TO NOVAGOLD Developer Gold United States NG OceanaGold Corp. Producer Gold United States OGC.TO Orla Mining Developer Gold Mexico OLA.TO Orvana Minerals Corp. Producer Gold Spain ORV.TO Palladium One Mining Explorer Palladium Finland PDM.V Pan American Silver Corp. Producer Silver Mexico PAAS Paramount Gold Nevada Developer Gold United States PZG Petropavlovsk PLC Producer Gold Russian Federation POG.L Polymetal Producer Gold Russian Federation POLY.L Polyus Producer Gold Russian Federation PLZL.IL Premier Gold Mines Ltd. Producer Gold Canada PG.TO Pretium Resources Inc. Producer Gold Canada PVG.TO Rio2 Developer Gold Chile RIO.V RNC Minerals Producer Gold Australia RNX.TO Roxgold Inc. Producer Gold Burkina Faso ROXG.TO Royal Gold, Inc. Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada RGLD Rubicon Minerals Corporation Developer Gold Canada RMX.TO Rupert Resources Developer Gold Finland RUP.V Sandstorm Gold Royalties Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada SSL.TO Sibanye-Stillwater Producer Gold South Africa SGL.JO Silver One Explorer Silver United States SVE.V Silvercorp Metals Inc. Producer Silver China SVM.TO Skeena Resources Limited Explorer Gold Canada SKE.V SSR Mining Inc. Producer Gold United States SSRM Superior Gold Producer Gold Australia SGI.V Teranga Gold Producer Gold Senegal TGZ.TO Victoria Gold Corp. Producer Gold Canada VIT.TO Vista Gold Corp. Developer Gold Australia VGZ Wesdome Producer Gold Canada WDO.TO Western Copper & Gold Developer Gold Canada WRN.TO Wheaton Precious Metals Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada WPM Yamana Gold Producer Gold Canada YRI.TO

About the Denver Gold Group

The Denver Gold Group, Inc (DGG) is a capital formation organization that has supported public and private gold and silver mining companies for three decades. The Denver based not-for-profit association is owned by its members who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets.

As the only independent and not-for-profit investment platform, Denver Gold Group is dedicated to the support of equity precious metals through all investment cycles.

Contacts:

Denver Gold Group

Tim Wood, 303-825-3309

twood@denvergold.org

www.denvergold.org

SOURCE: Denver Gold Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583473/World-Gold-Forum-Brings-Together-Leading-Mining-Companies-and-Investors