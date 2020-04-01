Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2020
Denver Gold Group: World Gold Forum Brings Together Leading Mining Companies and Investors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Denver Gold Group (DGG) will be producing the inaugural World Gold Forum from April 20-23, 2020. The new virtual event has attracted the world's largest precious metal mining companies by market value, reserves, and production. 400 investors and sell-side representatives are also expected to participate and represent some of the globe's largest active investors.

The new virtual mining investment platform was launched in response to unprecedented market conditions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is inhibiting regular engagement among industry stakeholders.

With traditional engagement channels closing down, mining sector investors and companies need to resume regular contact. The World Gold Forum makes that possible through its secure and confidential proprietary Meeting Management System.

DGG Virtual MMS (V-MMS) allows market participants to interact from any location with high-speed internet access. V-MMS delivers high-quality video and audio conferencing for desktop and mobile devices facilitating virtual meetings that are easy to start, join, and participate in.

Underwritten by The Denver Gold Group's independence as a not-for-profit capital formation organization, companies and investors have access to the world's only conflict-of-interest-free and non-pay-to-play investment platform.

Registration is complimentary at www.worldgoldforum.com

The following companies will be participating in the World Gold Forum:

CompanyStatusPrimary MineralPrimary Operating CountryStock Ticker
Aftermath SilverExplorerSilverChileAAG.V
Agnico Eagle Mines LimitedProducerGoldCanadaAEM.TO
Alamos GoldProducerGoldCanadaAGI.TO
Americas Gold and SilverProducerSilverUnited StatesUSA.TO
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.ProducerGoldAustraliaAU
Argonaut Gold Inc.ProducerGoldMexicoAR.TO
Asanko GoldProducerGoldGhanaAKG.TO
Aurcana Corp.DeveloperSilverUnited StatesAUN.V
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.ProducerSilverMexicoASM
BarrickProducerGoldUnited StatesGOLD
Barsele MineralsExplorerGoldSwedenBME.V
Caledonia MiningProducerGoldZimbabweCAL.TO
Cardinal ResourcesDeveloperGoldGhanaCDV.AX
Condor GoldExplorerGoldNicaraguaCNR.L
Dundee Precious MetalsProducerGoldBulgariaDPM.TO
Eldorado GoldProducerGoldTurkeyELD.TO
Elemental RoyaltiesRoyalty / StreamingGoldChilePrivate
Ely Gold RoyaltiesRoyalty / StreamingGoldUnited StatesELY.V
EMX Royalty Inc.Royalty / StreamingGoldUnited StatesEMX
Endeavour Mining Corp.ProducerGoldCôte d'IvoireEDV.TO
Equinox GoldProducerGoldUnited StatesEQX.TO
First Majestic Silver Corp.ProducerSilverMexicoAG
First Mining GoldDeveloperGoldCanadaFF.TO
Franco-Nevada CorporationRoyalty / StreamingGoldCanadaFNV.TO
Gatling ExplorationExplorerGoldCanadaGTR.V
GFG Resources Inc.ExplorerGoldCanadaGFG.V
GoGold ResourcesProducerSilverMexicoGGD.TO
Golden PredatorDeveloperGoldCanadaGPY.V
HarmonyProducerGoldSouth AfricaHAR.JO
Hecla Mining CompanyProducerSilverUnited StatesHL
HudbayProducerCopperCanadaHBM.TO
IAMGOLD CorporationProducerGoldBurkina FasoIMG.TO
Integra ResourcesDeveloperGoldUnited StatesITR.V
Kinross Gold Corp.ProducerGoldUnited StatesK.TO
Kirkland Lake GoldProducerGoldCanadaKL.TO
Kootenay Silver Inc.ExplorerSilverMexicoKTN.V
KORE MiningDeveloperGoldUnited StatesKORE.V
Lion OneDeveloperGoldFijiLIO.V
MAG Silver Corp.DeveloperSilverMexicoMAG
Marathon GoldDeveloperGoldCanadaMOZ.TO
Midas Gold Corp.DeveloperGoldUnited StatesMAX.TO
Minera AlamosDeveloperGoldMexicoMAI.V
Mundoro Capital Inc.ExplorerGoldSerbiaMUN.V
New Gold Inc.ProducerGoldCanadaNGD.TO
NewmontProducerGoldUnited StatesNEM
Nighthawk Gold CorpExplorerGoldCanadaNHK.TO
NOVAGOLDDeveloperGoldUnited StatesNG
OceanaGold Corp.ProducerGoldUnited StatesOGC.TO
Orla MiningDeveloperGoldMexicoOLA.TO
Orvana Minerals Corp.ProducerGoldSpainORV.TO
Palladium One MiningExplorerPalladiumFinlandPDM.V
Pan American Silver Corp.ProducerSilverMexicoPAAS
Paramount Gold NevadaDeveloperGoldUnited StatesPZG
Petropavlovsk PLCProducerGoldRussian FederationPOG.L
PolymetalProducerGoldRussian FederationPOLY.L
PolyusProducerGoldRussian FederationPLZL.IL
Premier Gold Mines Ltd.ProducerGoldCanadaPG.TO
Pretium Resources Inc.ProducerGoldCanadaPVG.TO
Rio2DeveloperGoldChileRIO.V
RNC MineralsProducerGoldAustraliaRNX.TO
Roxgold Inc.ProducerGoldBurkina FasoROXG.TO
Royal Gold, Inc.Royalty / StreamingGoldCanadaRGLD
Rubicon Minerals CorporationDeveloperGoldCanadaRMX.TO
Rupert ResourcesDeveloperGoldFinlandRUP.V
Sandstorm Gold RoyaltiesRoyalty / StreamingGoldCanadaSSL.TO
Sibanye-StillwaterProducerGoldSouth AfricaSGL.JO
Silver OneExplorerSilverUnited StatesSVE.V
Silvercorp Metals Inc.ProducerSilverChinaSVM.TO
Skeena Resources LimitedExplorerGoldCanadaSKE.V
SSR Mining Inc.ProducerGoldUnited StatesSSRM
Superior GoldProducerGoldAustraliaSGI.V
Teranga GoldProducerGoldSenegalTGZ.TO
Victoria Gold Corp.ProducerGoldCanadaVIT.TO
Vista Gold Corp.DeveloperGoldAustraliaVGZ
WesdomeProducerGoldCanadaWDO.TO
Western Copper & GoldDeveloperGoldCanadaWRN.TO
Wheaton Precious MetalsRoyalty / StreamingGoldCanadaWPM
Yamana GoldProducerGoldCanadaYRI.TO

About the Denver Gold Group

The Denver Gold Group, Inc (DGG) is a capital formation organization that has supported public and private gold and silver mining companies for three decades. The Denver based not-for-profit association is owned by its members who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets.

As the only independent and not-for-profit investment platform, Denver Gold Group is dedicated to the support of equity precious metals through all investment cycles.

Contacts:

Denver Gold Group
Tim Wood, 303-825-3309
twood@denvergold.org
www.denvergold.org

SOURCE: Denver Gold Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/583473/World-Gold-Forum-Brings-Together-Leading-Mining-Companies-and-Investors

