Denver Gold Group: World Gold Forum Brings Together Leading Mining Companies and Investors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Denver Gold Group (DGG) will be producing the inaugural World Gold Forum from April 20-23, 2020. The new virtual event has attracted the world's largest precious metal mining companies by market value, reserves, and production. 400 investors and sell-side representatives are also expected to participate and represent some of the globe's largest active investors.
The new virtual mining investment platform was launched in response to unprecedented market conditions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is inhibiting regular engagement among industry stakeholders.
With traditional engagement channels closing down, mining sector investors and companies need to resume regular contact. The World Gold Forum makes that possible through its secure and confidential proprietary Meeting Management System.
DGG Virtual MMS (V-MMS) allows market participants to interact from any location with high-speed internet access. V-MMS delivers high-quality video and audio conferencing for desktop and mobile devices facilitating virtual meetings that are easy to start, join, and participate in.
Underwritten by The Denver Gold Group's independence as a not-for-profit capital formation organization, companies and investors have access to the world's only conflict-of-interest-free and non-pay-to-play investment platform.
The following companies will be participating in the World Gold Forum:
|Company
|Status
|Primary Mineral
|Primary Operating Country
|Stock Ticker
|Aftermath Silver
|Explorer
|Silver
|Chile
|AAG.V
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|AEM.TO
|Alamos Gold
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|AGI.TO
|Americas Gold and Silver
|Producer
|Silver
|United States
|USA.TO
|AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
|Producer
|Gold
|Australia
|AU
|Argonaut Gold Inc.
|Producer
|Gold
|Mexico
|AR.TO
|Asanko Gold
|Producer
|Gold
|Ghana
|AKG.TO
|Aurcana Corp.
|Developer
|Silver
|United States
|AUN.V
|Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
|Producer
|Silver
|Mexico
|ASM
|Barrick
|Producer
|Gold
|United States
|GOLD
|Barsele Minerals
|Explorer
|Gold
|Sweden
|BME.V
|Caledonia Mining
|Producer
|Gold
|Zimbabwe
|CAL.TO
|Cardinal Resources
|Developer
|Gold
|Ghana
|CDV.AX
|Condor Gold
|Explorer
|Gold
|Nicaragua
|CNR.L
|Dundee Precious Metals
|Producer
|Gold
|Bulgaria
|DPM.TO
|Eldorado Gold
|Producer
|Gold
|Turkey
|ELD.TO
|Elemental Royalties
|Royalty / Streaming
|Gold
|Chile
|Private
|Ely Gold Royalties
|Royalty / Streaming
|Gold
|United States
|ELY.V
|EMX Royalty Inc.
|Royalty / Streaming
|Gold
|United States
|EMX
|Endeavour Mining Corp.
|Producer
|Gold
|Côte d'Ivoire
|EDV.TO
|Equinox Gold
|Producer
|Gold
|United States
|EQX.TO
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|Producer
|Silver
|Mexico
|AG
|First Mining Gold
|Developer
|Gold
|Canada
|FF.TO
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|Royalty / Streaming
|Gold
|Canada
|FNV.TO
|Gatling Exploration
|Explorer
|Gold
|Canada
|GTR.V
|GFG Resources Inc.
|Explorer
|Gold
|Canada
|GFG.V
|GoGold Resources
|Producer
|Silver
|Mexico
|GGD.TO
|Golden Predator
|Developer
|Gold
|Canada
|GPY.V
|Harmony
|Producer
|Gold
|South Africa
|HAR.JO
|Hecla Mining Company
|Producer
|Silver
|United States
|HL
|Hudbay
|Producer
|Copper
|Canada
|HBM.TO
|IAMGOLD Corporation
|Producer
|Gold
|Burkina Faso
|IMG.TO
|Integra Resources
|Developer
|Gold
|United States
|ITR.V
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|Producer
|Gold
|United States
|K.TO
|Kirkland Lake Gold
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|KL.TO
|Kootenay Silver Inc.
|Explorer
|Silver
|Mexico
|KTN.V
|KORE Mining
|Developer
|Gold
|United States
|KORE.V
|Lion One
|Developer
|Gold
|Fiji
|LIO.V
|MAG Silver Corp.
|Developer
|Silver
|Mexico
|MAG
|Marathon Gold
|Developer
|Gold
|Canada
|MOZ.TO
|Midas Gold Corp.
|Developer
|Gold
|United States
|MAX.TO
|Minera Alamos
|Developer
|Gold
|Mexico
|MAI.V
|Mundoro Capital Inc.
|Explorer
|Gold
|Serbia
|MUN.V
|New Gold Inc.
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|NGD.TO
|Newmont
|Producer
|Gold
|United States
|NEM
|Nighthawk Gold Corp
|Explorer
|Gold
|Canada
|NHK.TO
|NOVAGOLD
|Developer
|Gold
|United States
|NG
|OceanaGold Corp.
|Producer
|Gold
|United States
|OGC.TO
|Orla Mining
|Developer
|Gold
|Mexico
|OLA.TO
|Orvana Minerals Corp.
|Producer
|Gold
|Spain
|ORV.TO
|Palladium One Mining
|Explorer
|Palladium
|Finland
|PDM.V
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|Producer
|Silver
|Mexico
|PAAS
|Paramount Gold Nevada
|Developer
|Gold
|United States
|PZG
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|Producer
|Gold
|Russian Federation
|POG.L
|Polymetal
|Producer
|Gold
|Russian Federation
|POLY.L
|Polyus
|Producer
|Gold
|Russian Federation
|PLZL.IL
|Premier Gold Mines Ltd.
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|PG.TO
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|PVG.TO
|Rio2
|Developer
|Gold
|Chile
|RIO.V
|RNC Minerals
|Producer
|Gold
|Australia
|RNX.TO
|Roxgold Inc.
|Producer
|Gold
|Burkina Faso
|ROXG.TO
|Royal Gold, Inc.
|Royalty / Streaming
|Gold
|Canada
|RGLD
|Rubicon Minerals Corporation
|Developer
|Gold
|Canada
|RMX.TO
|Rupert Resources
|Developer
|Gold
|Finland
|RUP.V
|Sandstorm Gold Royalties
|Royalty / Streaming
|Gold
|Canada
|SSL.TO
|Sibanye-Stillwater
|Producer
|Gold
|South Africa
|SGL.JO
|Silver One
|Explorer
|Silver
|United States
|SVE.V
|Silvercorp Metals Inc.
|Producer
|Silver
|China
|SVM.TO
|Skeena Resources Limited
|Explorer
|Gold
|Canada
|SKE.V
|SSR Mining Inc.
|Producer
|Gold
|United States
|SSRM
|Superior Gold
|Producer
|Gold
|Australia
|SGI.V
|Teranga Gold
|Producer
|Gold
|Senegal
|TGZ.TO
|Victoria Gold Corp.
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|VIT.TO
|Vista Gold Corp.
|Developer
|Gold
|Australia
|VGZ
|Wesdome
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|WDO.TO
|Western Copper & Gold
|Developer
|Gold
|Canada
|WRN.TO
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|Royalty / Streaming
|Gold
|Canada
|WPM
|Yamana Gold
|Producer
|Gold
|Canada
|YRI.TO
About the Denver Gold Group
The Denver Gold Group, Inc (DGG) is a capital formation organization that has supported public and private gold and silver mining companies for three decades. The Denver based not-for-profit association is owned by its members who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets.
As the only independent and not-for-profit investment platform, Denver Gold Group is dedicated to the support of equity precious metals through all investment cycles.
