Student Transportation Platform Zum Delivers Meals and Supplies to Support School Districts and Families During COVID-19 Crisis

Silicon Valley company shifts focus while schools are closed to help school districts get critical supplies to families

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Zum, a smart mobility service for students, announces today that while schools are closed for the coronavirus pandemic Zum is utilizing their highly vetted network of drivers, technology platform and in-house logistics team to help families and schools during this unprecedented time. Zum will deliver meals, instructional materials, and technology to the students in Zum's coverage areas.

There are more than 30 million children across the U.S. who qualify for free and reduced-price meals and rely on schools for food each day. With schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and remote learning in place for the foreseeable future, access to food and other school supplies is critical for the many families in need. Zum is helping bridge the gap between schools and the families who can't pick up supplies in person due to lack of transportation and other challenging factors, including children and parents with compromised immune systems.

Starting this week with the Oakland school district, Zum is mobilizing its network of drivers and technology to fill the last-mile gap and deliver the resources all children need and deserve. Zum plans to work in partnership with hundreds of schools, districts, local agencies, and foundations to support students and families in the following ways:

Meal delivery to students at home or to designated locations, to minimize exposure at crowded up locations or food banks, especially with the growing requirements to "shelter in place." Zum has the tracking and monitoring technology to ensure meals get to the right students.

to students at home or to designated locations, to minimize exposure at crowded up locations or food banks, especially with the growing requirements to "shelter in place." Zum has the tracking and monitoring technology to ensure meals get to the right students. Safe delivery of Chromebooks/laptops and all any technology resources to support students with remote learning.

to support students with remote learning. Pickup/drop off of materials for students with IEPs , such as assistive technology or any resources identified in a student's IEP to ensure compliance with IDEA requirements.

, such as assistive technology or any resources identified in a student's IEP to ensure compliance with IDEA requirements. Delivery of instructional materials to support all students with distance learning, recognizing students' unique and individual needs.

to support all students with distance learning, recognizing students' unique and individual needs. Safe transportation of students (and parents or aides) to therapy sessions, required services, and key meetings to maintain consistency for our most vulnerable student populations.

The company's technology allows schools to track and record every single pick up and drop off and monitor transportation services and deliveries in real-time. Drivers will use contactless delivery methods to leave meals and other resources at a designated place based on instructions by the school and/or the family. Zum's app informs the family as the driver approaches.

"Zum has always been in the child mobility business, but never before has our mission and focus been more critical," said Ritu Narayan, founder, and CEO, Zum. "Now more than ever safe delivery of meals, IEP [Individualized Education Program] resources, and distance learning materials mean the difference between equity and access for some versus for all students. Unfortunately, this is the situation faced by millions of children. We know this is where Zum can step in and do our part and serve the school districts and cities from the frontline."

While launching their special pandemic services in Oakland this week, the company expects more districts to sign on soon. Zum currently works with more than 250 school districts and 10,000 schools across California, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, and Washington.

