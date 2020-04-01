With reference to an announcement made public by Reginn hf. (symbol: REGINN) on 1 April 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 3 April 2020. ISIN IS0000021301 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company name Reginn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital before the reduction ISK 1.826.243.956 (1.826.243.956 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reduction in share capital ISK 43.091.859 (43.091.859 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital following the ISK 1.783.152.097 (1.783.152.097 reduction shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of each share ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol REGINN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 88769 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------