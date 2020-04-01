Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that provides answers to key questions about pandemic analytics

Recent advancements in data analytics have paved the way for the rise of a new branch of analytics called pandemic analytics. The spread of novel coronavirus has hit millions of lives and businesses across the globe. The threat of this novel virus is increasing every day as new cases are emerging. Many public and private health organizations are now looking forward to leveraging pandemic analytics to combat the effect of coronavirus.

According to Quantzig's healthcare analytics experts, "Developing healthcare solutions for a global pandemic is a huge challenge, since it revolves around analyzing data at a standardized scale, and this is where pandemic analytics can play a crucial role."

Two Most Frequently Asked Questions About the Role of Pandemic Analytics

Pandemic analysis and modeling mostly focus on the interpretation of data related to outbreaks like COVID-19. With the widespread of coronavirus, questions about leveraging data to curb its effect arises. Here are the key questions that Quantzig's experts have answered:

How is pandemic analytics helping healthcare researchers?



Data analytics in healthcare has witnessed a massive progression with the emergence of AI and machine learning. Healthcare organizations across the globe are now using predictive models to predict the future spread of coronavirus and similar diseases. Many healthcare researchers are completely relying on pandemic analysis and modeling that can offer predictive insights based on the collected data sets.



How can pandemic analytics help in diagnosing and treating the outbreak of coronavirus?



Devising healthcare solutions for coronavirus is the current biggest challenge for the world. This challenge is mainly due to the obstacles involved in collecting, analyzing and interpreting data on a standardized scale. Pandemic analytics in such cases can be implied in diagnosing coronavirus. Healthcare workers across the world are facing massive workload in the diagnosis of COVID-19, pandemic analysis, and modeling can easily curb this workload by bringing down the diagnosis time. Earlier drug development took months now AI has brought the drug development time to a few weeks.

