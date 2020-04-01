Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces that the Company has completed its name and symbol change and share consolidation. The Company's common shares are now trading TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "KDK" on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-consolidation common share. The Company currently has approximately 36,654,666 post-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding, subject to the rounding of fractional common shares. See the Company's news releases dated February 13 and March 27, 2020 for more details.

Webinar

Kodiak Copper's President and CEO, Claudia Tornquist will host a webinar which will take place on Thursday, April 2nd at 11:00am PDT/2:00pm EDT. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

To join webinar by computer, register from this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B9jtRP1pQrOnxQQ6P83X9w

Meeting ID: 615-651-165#

Or to dial-in only use: Canada

+1 647 558 0588 USA

+1 929 205 6099 UK

+44 203 481 5240 Germany

+49 69 7104 9922 Switzerland

+41 43 210 71 08

The company has also launched a new website at www.kodiakcoppercorp.com with all traffic to the former site and emails being redirected to @kodiakcoppercorp.com. Social media channels will also be redirected to the following landing pages:

Twitter: @Kodiakcopperco

Facebook: Kodiak Copper Corp.

LinkedIn: Kodiak Copper Corp.

For further information please contact Mr. Knox Henderson, Investor Relations, at 604-551-2360 or khenderson@kodiakcoppercorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada, where the Company made a discovery of high-grade mineralization in 2020. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. The Company's Trapper copper-gold porphyry project is located in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. All three of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company also holds the advanced-stage Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada. Kahuna hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets.

Kodiak's founder and chairman, Chris Taylor, is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of the Discovery Group of Companies led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54036