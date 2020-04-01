Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W3XF ISIN: CA2658241021 Ticker-Symbol: 5DD 
Frankfurt
31.03.20
08:17 Uhr
0,022 Euro
-0,003
-12,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KODIAK COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KODIAK COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KODIAK COPPER
KODIAK COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KODIAK COPPER CORP0,022-12,00 %