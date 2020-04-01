Technavio has been monitoring the automotive sun visor market and it is poised to grow by USD 212.55 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental, Grupo Antolin, KASAI KOGYO, PISTON GROUP, and TOYOTA BOSHOKU are some of the major market participants. The demand for premium vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for premium vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Automotive Sun Visor Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
- Sales channels
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive sun visor market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Sun Visor Market Size
- Automotive Sun Visor Market Trends
- Automotive Sun Visor Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies use of eco-friendly material for making automotive sun visors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive sun visor market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Sun Visor Market, including some of the vendors such as Continental, Grupo Antolin, KASAI KOGYO, PISTON GROUP, and TOYOTA BOSHOKU. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Sun Visor Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive sun visor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive sun visor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive sun visor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive sun visor market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Passenger vehicle Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial vehicle Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SALES CHANNELS
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SALES CHANNEL
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of eco-friendly material for making automotive sun visors
- Growing preference for lightweight sun visors
- Increasing adoption of sun visor-mounted HUDs and LCD sun visors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental
- Grupo Antolin
- KASAI KOGYO
- PISTON GROUP
- TOYOTA BOSHOKU
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Contacts:
