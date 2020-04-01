wi-Q Technologies: Mobile Ordering Company Offers a Lifeline for Coronavirus-Affected Restaurants

wi-Q launches free mobile ordering platform for restaurants, bars and cafes to process takeaway orders amid COVID-19

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / As restaurants, bars and coffee shops around the world attempt to make a swift move to takeaway offerings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading mobile ordering technology provider wi-Q Technologies has responded with purpose-built software, with no deployment fees, no transaction commissions, no contracts and free of charge for the first three months with a further cut in price by 50% for the remainder of 2020.

Launched ahead of schedule to help ease the impact of closure for small independent hospitality venues, wi-Q Lite is the little brother of the award-winning wi-Q platform used by large hospitality brands across the world. With the same functionality and a self-serve management dashboard, wi-Q Lite will enable venues to instantly make the switch to operate as a takeaway outlet.

With no app to download, wi-Q Lite customers can simply access a venue's menu via a URL link or QR code, place their order and pay by card. The universal interface is easily brand-customisable and offers product search as well as filtering for dietary and allergen requirements, it's also very simple to configure and manage.

Speaking about the decision to deliver wi-Q Lite through a cost-saving model, Graham Cornhill, co-founder and CEO of wi-Q, said:

"The hospitality sector is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of COVID-19 and we have watched in disbelief as so many hard-working people have had to close the doors on businesses they have given everything they have to build up. More than anything, we simply wanted to help. Our team of developers has been working around the clock to bring forward the launch of wi-Q Lite, and to make it as accessible as possible - we are very proud of the result and excited to launch it to market.

"Technology can't solve a lot of our current challenges, but it has the potential to transform others. If our solution can help venues to set up a simple and secure platform to continue delivering foodservice safely to their customers throughout the pandemic, we are happy to remove set up fees, contracts and commissions and waive SaaS fees for three months to help them get started."

For more information about wi-Q Lite and to sign up today visit https://www.wi-q.com/wi-Q-lite/ or email info@wi-q.com - take a look at the wi-Q Lite demo site here

About Us

Founded in 2014, wi-Q is a multi-award-winning pioneer of cloud-based mobile ordering for the hospitality sector, priming its position today as the world's most capable digital ordering platform on the market.

Developed by a UK-based team, wi-Q has been implemented across multinational brands operating hotels, restaurants, casinos and entertainment venues. It makes any venue's menu of services accessible to its customers on their own phone or tablet, without having to download an app. Customer orders can be controlled by wi-Q's simple to use management dashboard, where menus can be edited in real-time and intelligent customer data analysis can be used to inform upselling opportunities and personalise the customer experience.

wi-Q Lite has been developed to give smaller businesses and venues access to the same cutting-edge technology via easy to use, cost-efficient, purpose-built software.

Contacts

Kate Everett

Work: +441473326907

press@wi-q.com

Links

https://sapori-d-italia-1.wi-q.com/



SOURCE: wi-Q Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583469/Mobile-Ordering-Company-Offers-a-Lifeline-for-Coronavirus-Affected-Restaurants