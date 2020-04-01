Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J9PT ISIN: CA82639W1068 Ticker-Symbol: DFXN 
Stuttgart
01.04.20
18:30 Uhr
0,625 Euro
-0,040
-6,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIERRA METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIERRA METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIERRA METALS
SIERRA METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIERRA METALS INC0,625-6,02 %