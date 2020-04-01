Box (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Xinja a leading Australian neobank has chosen Box to enhance its customer interactions via the Xinja mobile application. Xinja customers' bank statements and account data will now be delivered through a portal which is powered by Box's cloud Platform. Xinja's financial lending team will also use Box as a way of managing documents with customers to drive faster end-user outcomes.

"We're offering a new way to bank, a true alternative to Australia's big four banks. Having happy customers goes a long way to helping us break the high-cost, high-profit model of Australian banking," said Greg Steel, Chief Information Officer at Xinja. "To achieve this customer-centric goal, we have chosen Box to help create an elegant and responsive experience for our clients."

One of Xinja's Golden Rules is that 'everything is in the cloud'. It has chosen Box to deliver on that by providing customers with easy access to and management of critical documents.

"As one of Australia's leading neobanks, Xinja has set the bar for adopting modern technologies that drive its business to the benefit of customers," said Scott Leader, Regional Vice-President at Box ANZ. "With Box, they are providing clients with better access to information, and ultimately driving a better banking experience. Xinja is an example of a truly digital enterprise, and we are excited to work with such an innovative company to accelerate its use of technology."

As Xinja challenges the 'big four' in Australia, it becomes an example of a digital business with a robust cloud content management tool at its heart. Using Box, Xinja will:

Simplify document management;

Improve the customer experience by serving up content like bank statements, loan application forms, and customer data in a faster, more accessible way; and

Provide robust security via Box KeySafe Box's encryption key management solution Box Zones, which enables data to be stored locally within Australia, and Box Governance to ensure the highest compliance and regulation requirements are exceeded.

With today's announcement, Xinja joins a growing list of Box for Financial Services customers, which includes some of the largest and most security-conscious banks, insurance companies, and investment and advisory firms in the world. It also joins more than 97,000 organizations who have chosen Box to securely access, manage, and share content including at OFX Group, REA Group, Morgan Stanley, GE, Schneider Electric, and Procter Gamble.

About Xinja

Xinja is an independent, Australian, 100% digital bank, designed from the ground up for mobile made for people.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, Japan and Australia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005025/en/

Contacts:

Titus Thomson

Titus@box.com

+44(0)7598029952