Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a cutting-edge technology provider that enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly, today announced the appointment of Jerome Stoll to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With the appointment of Mr. Stoll, who will serve on the Company's Nominating and Governance Committee, Garrett will have a total of eight Directors, of which seven are independent.

Mr. Stoll, 65, has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. Mr. Stoll joined Groupe Renault in 1980 and has held numerous senior executive positions at the global car manufacturer, including as Chief Performance Officer from 2013 to 2016; Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing from 2009 to 2016; Chief Executive Officer of Renault DO Brazil from 2006 to 2009; and Chief Executive Officer of Renault Samsung Motors, South Korea from 2000 to 2006. Since 2013, he has been President of Renault Sport Racing. Mr. Stoll also serves on various strategic committees in the automotive sector and is the Vice President of CEDEP, a training organization for high potential executives. Mr. Stoll received an MBA from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris and an Executive MBA from HEC-CPA.

"I am delighted to welcome Jerome Stoll to our Board," said Carlos Cardoso, Chairman of the Board of Garrett. "His deep knowledge of the global automotive industry and significant executive experience will provide valuable insight and bring additional depth to our Board. We look forward to working with Jerome as we continue to strengthen our governance structure for the benefit of the Company and its stockholders."

Mr. Stoll commented, "I am excited to join Garrett's Board of Directors. The Company is an industry leader based on its broad portfolio of differentiated technologies. With a flexible operating platform and global capabilities, Garrett is well positioned to respond rapidly to changing market conditions and drive long-term shareholder value."

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

