Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) (the "Petrox") announces that the letter of intent signed with Good Time Mega Trade International Limited ("Good Time"), which was previously announced in the Corporation's press release dated January 28, 2020, has expired and has therefore terminated. The parties elected not to extend the letter of intent due to the impact on the business of Good Time of current climate of global economic uncertainty.

The Corporation's shares will re-commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open on April 3, 2020.

