The air particle monitor system market is poised to grow by USD 2.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005560/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Particle Monitor System Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Air Particle Monitor System Market Analysis Report by Application (Indoor and Outdoor), End-user (Government, Commercial and residential, and Others), and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-air-particle-monitor-system-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing air pollution globally. In addition, the advances in air monitoring systems are anticipated to boost the growth of the air particle monitor system market.

Rapid industrialization across the globe has led to the growth of the manufacturing sector, which releases more contaminants into the air compared to other industries. The global air pollution rate has increased by approximately 7%-9% over the last five years, with developing countries getting most affected. The outdoor air pollution in both cities and rural areas causes a significant number of premature deaths across the globe. Air particle monitor systems monitor the presence of various components, including PM, in the air. These systems are used in various manufacturing processes where atmospheric conditions play a vital role. Air particle monitor systems provide vital statistics about the air pollution levels, which can be analyzed by air regulators to implement the required global air quality standards. Thus, the increased incidence of air pollution globally is expected to fuel the air particle monitor systems market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Air Particle Monitor System Companies:

Aeroqual Ltd.

Aeroqual Ltd. has business operations under three segments, such as outdoor, indoor, and ozone. The company offers various indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring equipment that includes portable air quality monitor, portable particulate monitor, and fixed indoor air quality monitors.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environment and applied solutions. The company, through its subsidiary Beckman Coulter Inc., offers MET ONE series of air particle counters that are used for cleanliness monitoring for aseptic fill, routine environmental monitoring, cleanroom and flow bench validation, and air filtration troubleshooting.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. has business operations under various segments, such as automation solutions, climate technologies, and tools and home products. The company's key offerings include Net Safety Millennium Air Particle Monitor. This infrared optical monitor can be used in hazardous areas for constant, reliable monitoring of ambient air. The device can monitor smoke, oil mist, carbon, dust, and ash.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as aerospace sales, Honeywell building technologies sales, performance materials and technologies sales, safety and productivity solutions sales. The company's key offerings include HPM Series Particle Sensor, which uses the light scattering method to detect and count particles.

HORIBA Ltd.

HORIBA Ltd. has business operations across various segments, which include automotive test systems, process environmental instruments systems, medical-diagnostic instruments systems, semiconductor instruments systems, and scientific instruments systems. The company offers air quality monitoring systems to measure concentration of air pollutants such as SO2, NOx, CO, O3, THC, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Air Particle Monitor System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Indoor size and forecast 2019-2024

Outdoor size and forecast 2019-2024

Air Particle Monitor System End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Government size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial and residential size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Air Particle Monitor System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005560/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/