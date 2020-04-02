Abstracts Highlighting RECELL Clinical and Health Economic Benefits Included in Journal of Burn Care Research Supplement

AVITA Medical Limited (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in therapeutic skin restoration, announced today the availability of RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) abstracts in a supplement of the Journal of Burn Care Research highlighting data accepted for presentation at the 52nd annual American Burn Association (ABA) Meeting prior to its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the safety and health of all a top priority amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased the ABA is finding ways for burn surgeons to digitally access scientific data that would have been presented at its annual meeting," said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical's Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to our role of advancing burn care, and the positive clinical outcomes and health economic benefits of the RECELL System are reflected in the breadth of data the ABA acceptedWe look forward to continued collaboration with burn surgeons who are increasingly using the RECELL System across a range of burn sizes and look forward to continuing to explore the potential to expand the use of RECELL to benefit pediatric patients following the commencement of our pivotal trial for pediatric scald injuries earlier this month."

RECELL System Data Abstracts Available in Journal of Burn Care Researchi

Abstract Number Abstract Title Presenter 56 Reduced Length of Stay with Autologous Skin Cell Suspension Reduces Burn Injuriesii Jeffrey E. Carter, MD Louisiana State University University Medical Center New Orleans 96 Treatment of Donor Sites in Large TBSA Burn Injuries with an Autologous Skin Cell Suspension Supports Early Reharvestingiii Kevin Foster, MD, MBA, FACS Arizona Burn Center Valleywise Medical Center 525 Autologous Skin Cell Suspension May Enhance Healing of Burn Wounds and Skin Graft Donor Sites in Elderly Burn Patientsiv Arhana Chattopadhyay Stanford School of Medicine 550 Real World Treatment Trends for Patients TBSA =20%: Evaluating Important Shifts in Care and Budget Impact of ASCS Adoptionv James H. Holmes, IV, MD Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center 558 Relationship Between Patient Characteristics and Number of Procedures as well as Length of Stay for Patients Surviving Severe Burn Injuries: Analysis of the American Burn Association National Burn Repositoryvi Stacy Kowal, IQVIA Inc. 727 Use of a Biodegradable Dermal Matrix in Conjunction with Meshed and Sprayed Autologous Cell Suspension with a Vacuum Assisted Dressing Achieved Limb Salvage in a 73-Year Old with Deep Full Thickness Burns Despite Exposed Tendon and Bonevii Joe Olivi, MD Northwest Arkansas Medical Center 728 The Faces of Autologous Skin Cell Suspension as Epidermal Graftsviii Justin Van Hoorebeke, MD, MS UCSF Fresno Community Regional Medical Center 736 Autologous Skin Cell Suspension in Combination with Meshed Autograft: A Case Report Demonstrating the Efficacy in NSTIix Nicole Kopari, MD UCSF Fresno Community Regional Medical Center 738 Post-Operative Wound Care Using Silver-Based Dressing with Autologous Skin Cell Suspensionx Jeffrey E. Carter, MD Louisiana State University University Medical Center New Orleans

BARDA Funding Supports Development of RECELL System

Funding for the development of the RECELL System was provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under ongoing USG Contract No. HHSO100201500028C.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION (RES), an autologous suspension comprised of the patient's skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

AVITA Medical's first U.S. product, the RECELL System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin Cells using a small amount of a patient's own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. Burn Centers and real-world use in more than 8,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.

In international markets, our products are marketed under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia and received CE-mark approval in Europe. To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This letter includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "look forward," "forecast," "goal," "target," "project," "continue," "outlook," "guidance," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning, among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Each forward- looking statement contained in this letter is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the company's control. Investors should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

