Intertrust Group: Intertrust publishes AGM agenda and cancels final dividend 2019 to maintain flexibility during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 2 April 2020 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in international business, today publishes the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 14 May at 15:00 CET at the offices of Intertrust N.V., Prins Bernhardplein 200, 1097 JB Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Intertrust continues to operate under its business continuity plan, ensuring the health and safety of its people and providing continued service to clients. Our business is resilient and highly cash generative and remains well capitalised. However, given the extreme uncertainty in the global macroeconomic environment the Management Board has decided to take all reasonable steps to ensure the Company retains its financial flexibility and decided to cancel the 2019 final dividend. As a result, the final dividend payment will not be presented as a resolution at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Management Board will continue to closely monitor the development of COVID-19, its impact on the Company's people and services, and assess options to return cash to shareholders in due course.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust: "Our main priority remains the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, our clients and others in the world around us. Most of our employees are working remotely from home and we continue to service our clients with minimal interruption. I am impressed by the drive, resilience and flexibility of our global workforce in the way they manage their job in this new and uncertain reality. Amidst this uncertainty, we believe it is important to retain our financial flexibility. While we remain well capitalised, we have taken the prudent decision to cancel our final dividend and will closely monitor developments to make sure we do whatever we can to support our employees and clients in these challenging times."

Intertrust will proceed with its AGM on 14 May 2020 as scheduled. Agenda and convocation can be found on our website in the Shareholder Information section.).

Taking into account guidelines on group gatherings as issued by the Dutch government and ensuring health and safety of attendees, we urge shareholders not to attend this AGM in person but to follow it through our live webcast and to exercise their voting rights via proxy.

Shareholders who vote via proxy should register themselves at ABN AMRO via http://www.abnamro.com/evoting or through the intermediary in whose administration the shareholder is registered as holder of shares Intertrust N.V., ultimately on 7 May 2020, no later than 17:00 CET. Reference is made to the convocation for further information.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and advise shareholders to regularly check our website for any further updates regarding the AGM.

