Researchers in the United Arab Emirates have proposed a PV-powered irrigation system that runs on a fuzzy logic-based algorithm, with a remote-control wireless monitoring system interface.Researchers from the American University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates have proposed an irrigation system featuring a standalone PV system, a single microcontroller-based platform that utilizes a fuzzy-logic algorithm for decision-making, and a wireless monitoring interface for remote monitoring. Their proposal is based on a system that operates with 5.5 ?hours of constant bright sunshine per day, at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...