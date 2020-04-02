The U.S. solar panel manufacturer has filed a lawsuit against Canadian Solar in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California. From pv magazine USA Solaria, a high-efficiency solar panel manufacturer based in California, filed suit against Canadian Solar this week in Federal District Court for the Northern District of California. "When foreign companies such as Canadian Solar ignore American patents and violate our core IP, we will take action to enforce and protect the technology that took so much effort and investment to develop," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. The lawsuit ...

