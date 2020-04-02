Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payment for KRI oil exports 02-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 April 2020 Genel Energy plc Receipt of payment for KRI oil exports Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that full payment has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') for oil sales during October 2019. The Taq Taq partners have received a gross payment of $10.3 million. Genel's net share of the payment is $5.6 million. The Company has also received an override payment of $8.6 million from the KRG, representing 4.5% of Tawke gross licence revenues for the month of October 2019, as per the terms of the Receivable Settlement Agreement. Taken together with the payment announced yesterday for Tawke licence exports in the month, Genel has received payments relating to exports in October 2019 totalling $33.2 million. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 56103 EQS News ID: 1013405 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1013405&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

