The market is driven by growing awareness of the health benefits of olive oil. In addition, packaging innovations in olive oil are anticipated to boost the growth of the olive oil market.

Olive oil is extensively being marketed as a tasty alternative to conventional edible oils due to its health benefits. It is a rich concentrated source of monosaturated fat called oleic acid, which helps in reducing inflammation. It has antioxidants that lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease. Olive oil is also effective in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and prevents type 2 diabetes, stomach cancer and ulcers. In addition, it also helps fight against depression and osteoporosis. The increasing awareness of such health benefits of olive oil is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Olive Oil Companies:

AVRIL SCA

AVRIL is headquartered in France and offers gourmet olive oil products under the brand, LESIEUR. The company also provides LESIEUR CRISTAL: JAWHARA and MABROUKA, Guénard: FRENCH OLIVE OIL. This diverse range of olive oils is available through its subsidiary named, Costa d'Oro.

Borges International Group SLU

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP is headquartered in Spain and offers a wide range of olive oils under its flagship brand, BORGES. The company also provides ITLV: Extra Virgin olive oil and Olive Oil Selecto, Ortalli: Olio Extravergine Di Oliva, and other products.

Botticelli Foods

Botticelli Foods has business operations under various segments, such as olive oil, balsamics, and sauce. The company offer a wide variety of olive oils from premium Italian olive oils to Mediterranean oils.

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as agribusiness, food and ingredients, sugar and bioenergy, and fertilizer. In July 2019, the company opened new edible oils processing facility in Xiamen, China. The new facility expands company's ability to deliver plant-based specialty oils and fats ingredients to the food and foodservice industry in China, while also serving customers around the world.

Deoleo SA

DEOLEO is headquartered in the US. The company offers olive oil products worldwide under its famous brands BERTOLLI, CARAPELLI, Carbonell, Koipe Sol, Hojiblanca, Sasso, Figaro, and others.

Sovena Group

SOVENA is headquartered in the US and offers a wide range of olive oil products through its well-known brands such as Olivari, ANDORINHA, OLIVEIRA DA SERRA, TRI-FRI, FONTOLIVA, and VÊGÊ.

Olive Oil Application Outlook (Revenue, USD K MT, 2020-2024)

Culinary usage size and forecast 2019-2024

Other purpose size and forecast 2019-2024

Olive Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD K MT, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

