Oncopeptides Strengthens its Corporate Communications Function by Appointing Rolf Gulliksen as Global Head of Corporate Communications

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announced today that Rolf Gulliksen has been appointed global head of corporate communications. Rolf has 30 years of experience from senior corporate communications roles in the life science industry and consultancy.

Prior to joining Oncopeptides, he served as head of corporate communications at Hansa Biopharma.

He will be a member of Oncopeptides' Management Team and will start today.

"Communication will be a critical function to support our growing business and presence in key markets and pave the way for our first potential commercial launch", says Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first-in-class anti-cancer peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers an alkylating payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information, please contact:

Jakob Lindberg,

CEO of Oncopeptides

E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46-8-615-20-40

Rein Piir,

Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

This information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET April 2, 2020.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

