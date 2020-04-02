Camurus Announces Strong First Quarter Demand for Buvidal

Large increase in the number of patients treated with weekly and monthly Buvidal for opioid dependence

Camurus reiterates its 2020 outlook, with sales and total revenues expected to reach the higher end of previous guidance

Lund, Sweden, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camurus announced today continued strong revenue growth driven by increasing demand for weekly and monthly Buvidal for the treatment of opioid dependence in EU and Australia. The company's 2020 outlook was reiterated with expected product sales and total revenues at the higher end of previously communicated guidance*.

"We see a large and growing interest in Buvidal across markets and a strong increase in the number of patients receiving treatment with Buvidal in Europe and Australia. Due to Covid-19, this trend is reinforced by the need to decrease non-essential clinic visits and optimize the use of resources in a strained healthcare system," says Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO of Camurus.

"With its long duration of action, Buvidal dramatically reduces the need of frequent clinic and pharmacy visits for a vulnerable patient group - thereby also reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19," he continues.

The Buvidal supply chain has been largely unaffected by the current situation with Covid-19 and measures have been implemented by the company to meet increasing demand and secure product supply to clinics and patients.

"As a company, Camurus stands strong at a challenging time and we look forward to sharing our first quarter results on 7 May 2020," says Fredrik Tiberg.

* Camurus' financial outlook 2020

About Buvidal

Buvidal (buprenorphine prolonged-release solution for subcutaneous injection in prefilled syringe) is indicated for the treatment of opioid dependence within a framework of medical, social and psychological treatment. Treatment is intended for use in adults and adolescents aged 16 years or over. Buvidal is designed for flexible dosing and is available in four weekly strengths (8 mg, 16 mg, 24 mg and 32 mg) and three monthly strengths (64 mg, 96 mg and 128 mg), enabling treatment to be tailored to the patient's individual needs. Administration of Buvidal is restricted to healthcare professionals, increasing treatment compliance and minimizing risks of diversion, misuse and pediatric exposure.

Buvidal is currently launched in seven countries in the EU and Australia.

About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit camurus.com.

This is information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the managing director, at 08:00 am CET on 2 April 2020.

For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO

Tel: +46(0)46-286-46-92

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel: +46(0)70-776-17-37

ir@camurus.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/camurus-ab/r/camurus-announces-strong-first-quarter-demand-for-buvidal-,c3079165

The following files are available for download: