Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives New NBS System Order from a Large Hospital in the US

Press release, Helsinki, 2 April 2020 at 9.30 am (EEST)

?Nexstim Receives New NBS System Order from a Large Hospital in the US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that a large pediatric hospital in the United States has ordered an NBS System.

In total, Nexstim received three NBS System orders in the United States in Q1/2020.

Nexstim NBS System uses Company's unique SmartFocus navigated TMS technology that enables accurate stimulation of the targeted area in patient's brain. NBS Systems are used mainly for neurosurgical diagnostics.

There are several hospitals worldwide using the NBS Systems in pediatrics. SmartFocus nTMS mapping conducted with NBS system is a non-invasive and accessible way of diagnosing the tumor's or lesion's location in relation to the essential functions, such as movement or speech. Therefore, pre-operative SmartFocus nTMS mapping is often favored especially with patient populations unable to co-operate sufficiently to undergo awake surgeries, for example.

NBS System is the only FDA cleared system based on navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) for non-invasive mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim Plc commented: "Nexstim NBS System with SmartFocus nTMS has been used for neurosurgical planning for several years already. According to studies, the integration of SmartFocus nTMS into the surgical workflow crucially improves pre-operative planning, patient counseling, and surgical procedures1). We are pleased that our cutting-edge technology can bring hope for many patient groups as this latest NBS order once again demonstrates. "





1) Frey D. et al. Navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation improves the treatment outcome in patients with brain tumors in motor eloquent locations Neuro-Oncology. 2014 Jun 12.







Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com







About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



