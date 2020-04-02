Stone Estate.Swiss Management AG (Stone Estate), a Swiss real estate investment company and part of the Reech Corporations Group, has appointed Alastair Manning as Managing Director and Head of Asset Management with immediate effect.

With over 15 years of experience in real estate asset management, acquisitions and disposals, Alastair will bring further expertise and knowledge to Stone Estate's efforts as it continues to build on its position as a leading investor in Swiss commercial real estate. His primary focus will be the management of Stone Estate's existing portfolio as well as targeting new investment opportunities.

"Alastair has a proven track record of overseeing substantial business growth and played significant roles in developing real estate investment businesses across a whole range of European markets. His experience in asset management and acquisitions within the Swiss market gives us great confidence in Alastair's leadership to take Stone Estate's growth to the next level," said Fabian Godbersen, CEO/CIO at Stone Estate.

Alastair joins from Pears Global Real Estate Investors where he served as Head of Asset Management, overseeing a pan-European portfolio of commercial and residential assets. Whilst at Pears, he worked across multiple markets in Europe, overseeing portfolios and originating deals in Germany, Denmark, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

Prior to this, Alastair was partner at a boutique real estate asset management firm based in Zurich where he was responsible for the management of the Swiss commercial portfolios of private and listed real estate investors. He has also held roles at various real estate advisory and investment businesses, including King Sturge in the UK and Italy, and Cushman Wakefield in Italy.

Alastair Manning commented, "Stone Estate is a unique business with a highly experienced senior management team, local as well as international market perspectives and, importantly, significant growth ambitions. I'm excited to be on board and to help the firm become a major player in the Swiss real estate market. The business has strong momentum and I am thrilled to bring my experience and expertise to move Stone Estate forward to the next exciting stage of development."

"Alastair has precisely the experience we are looking for as we continue to grow into a major player in the Swiss real estate market," added Christophe Reech, Group Chairman and CEO, Reech Corporations Group. "His experience of working across numerous European markets, not to mention significant experience in the Swiss market, will be invaluable as we enter into the next stage of growth as a business."

About Stone Estate

Established in 2017, Stone Estate.Swiss Management AG is a privately held Swiss real estate investment company focused predominantly on value-add and opportunistic situations across all commercial property types and all urban areas in Switzerland. Stone Estate manages a diverse portfolio of existing assets and intends to become one of the preeminent value-add players in Swiss real estate.

About Reech Corporations Group

Reech Corporations Group is an investment company driving long-term value in real estate, technology and finance. It builds game-changing companies that engineer radical new solutions across these sectors, creating disruptive shifts in markets and industries. Its portfolio companies are all wholly focused on the intersection of real estate, technology and finance.

Headquartered in London, Reech Corporations Group employs 45 people. It has brought together the best talent to help industries realise their true potential and keeps it at the forefront of the next revolution.

