Polygiene Launches ViralOff, a Polygiene Technology

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The application for the ViralOff antiviral technology will range from medical equipment and wear, like scrubs and uniforms to consumer products where antiviral properties make sense, like face masks, gloves and other crucial products. The new product will be available immediately in most markets*.

Back in 2004, the SARS epidemic was raging. Demand for antiviral and antibacterial treatments was soaring. As smart scientists and technicians at the Swedish chemical company Perstorp came up with new solutions, a new company was spun off - Polygiene. But memory of SARS waned, and we focused instead on consumer products and the environmental benefit of washing less and making garments more sustainable. Now Corona has changed the world. So, we have rapidly gone back to our roots in the healthcare sector and our knowhow and learnings on combating viruses, and today we announce the launch of a new product - ViralOff, a Polygiene technology.

On a garment treated with ViralOff, over 99% of viruses will be killed in 2 hours as per a ISO18184:2019 test. All viruses so far tested, from Influenza A, BirdFlu, Norovirus and to Corona (SARS) viruses are reduced in the 99% range. As this testing procedure is central, the ViralOff brand will serve as a stamp of assurance that the product lives up to a standard.

"Think of it as a sanitizer for garments.", says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene. "There is an enormous demand for things that help combat viruses now. With the ViralOff treatment, we can help set a standard for performance and help everyone get through these difficult times, from the heroes working in the medical services to the average person who would just like to get a pair of gloves or a facemask with tested antiviral capability."We also anticipate and welcome other novel product ideas from scientists and inventors that use this functionality.

For more information on ViralOff, visit polygiene.com

*the product is not yet approved for use with antiviral claims, by the US FDA and US EPA.

This information is information that Polygiene AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CET on April 2, 2020.

Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News:

http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

For press images and more information, visit ir.polygiene.com or contact:

Polygiene's IR by email: ir@polyiene.com

Ulrika Björk, CEO

Mobile: +46(0)70-921-12-75

E-mail: ubj@polygiene.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/polygiene-launches-viraloff--a-polygiene-technology,c3079571

The following files are available for download: