Statkraft AS: Publication of Offering Circular

Offering Circular dated 26 March 2020 for the EUR 6,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Statkraft AS

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

Offering Circular:

https://www.statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/6-funding/emtn/2020/offering-circular.pdf

The 2019 annual report:

https://www.statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/4-reports-and-presentations/2019/q4-2019/statkraft-as-annual-report-2019.pdf

The 2018 annual report:

https://www.statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/4-reports-and-presentations/2018/annual-report-2018/2018-annual-report-statkraft-as.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652, e-mail: stephan.skaane@statkraft.com

Senior Vice President Group Treasury, Geir Bangsund, tel.: +47 480 40 986, e-mail: geir.bangsund@statkraft.com

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4000 employees in 16 countries.

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Offering Circular may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Circular you must ascertain from the Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



