In March alone investors put £1.1 million into cask whiskey through wholesale company, Whiskey Wealth Club. With just over 62 pallets sold in the company's second most successful month to date. Equating to over 370 casks at 200 litres per cask.

The company is seeing larger amounts being invested by private individuals as more and more investors look to hedge their bets against the crashing financial markets. This comes as the banks cut their dividends earlier this week following pressure from regulators and Britain's FTSE 100 fell by a further 3.9%. Many shareholders will be suffering the repercussions of this economic downturn and will increasingly look to invest elsewhere.

Whiskey has fast become one of the most popular alternative investment opportunities, with rare whiskey topping the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index. Unlike rare whiskey, the value of cask whiskey is tied to its age rather than the markets, making it appealing to investors in the current climate.

Whiskey Wealth Club offers both private investors and funds the opportunity to buy wholesale whiskey. Casks of new make spirit are purchased from leading distilleries across Scotland and Ireland at ultra-wholesale prices. The casks are then stored in a secure bonded warehouse to mature for at least three years, before it can be bottled, sold or aged further.

Co-founder of Whiskey Wealth Club, William Fielding says, "We have seen an increase in investors over the last few months due to market fluctuations. We have also been hearing from distilleries across the board that they are planning price increases of up to 20% in the coming months. As the markets continue to tumble, with dividends being suspended, now is a great time to secure wealth in other forms of asset-based investments."

