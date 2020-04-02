The 2020 edition of the Reply Code Challenge, the online competition organized by Reply for young talents and technology enthusiasts to promote the culture of coding and digital innovation in the fields of creativity, cybersecurity and finance, has just ended.

This year more than 20,000 participants from 96 countries worldwide challenged each other for four hours simultaneously to solve the problems developed by Reply's Code Masters.

The competition achieved a very high attendance and record results: 1255 teams for the teen edition and 2862 teams for the standard edition, with over 21,000 solutions submitted, based on different programming languages including C, C++, Java and Python.

The victory, contested until the very last minutes of the competition, went to the US team USACO in the teen category and to the Polish team Errecto in the standard category. Both teams made up of coders who are already winners of some of the most prestigious international challenges dedicated to coding and mathematical olympics developed the most optimized solutions to the questions asked.

Among the finalists on the podium in the teen category were the Mex Foundation and Gom teams from Russia and Korea, 2nd and 3rd place respectively. For the standard category, 2nd podium position went to the Russian team Hashcode Fans and 3rd podium position to the Japanese team *code.

Since its inception, Reply's Code Challenges, part of the Reply Challenges series, have involved more than 67,000 participants from over 150 countries across the world.

