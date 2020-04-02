Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Tradegate
02.04.20
12:00 Uhr
36,000 Euro
+0,795
+2,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,890
36,305
12:23
35,850
36,350
12:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITIGROUP INC36,000+2,26 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,76
Hebel: 5,49
mit moderatem Hebel