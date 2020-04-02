Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $11bn Pharma Contract Sales Market

Global Pharma Contract Sales Market Forecast 2020-2030

Contract Detailing, Contract Non-personal Promotion, Medical Education Services, Sample Management Services, Tele-detailing Services, E-detailing Services, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Oncology

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharma contract sales market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the contract detailing segment held 76% of the global pharma contract sales market.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 244-page report you will receive 77 tables and 62 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 244-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global pharma contract sales market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-pharma-contract-sales-market-forecast-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global Pharma Contract Sales Market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for pharma contract sales market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2030 for the following submarket by leading services:

• Contract detailing (personal promotion/field sales)

• Contract non-personal promotion, with further sub-forecasting for teledetailing, eDetailing and others

• Medical education services

• Sample management services

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma contract sales market by therapeutic segments:

• Cardiovascular disease

• Metabolic disorders

• Oncology

• Other

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:

• US

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain

• BRIC: China, India, Brazil and Russia

The US, Japan, EU5 and BRIC markets are further segmented by therapeutic segments and leading services

• Our study discusses the SWOT and STEP factors of the global pharma contract sales market

• Our study also discusses factors that will drive and restrain the global pharma contract sales market

• Our study discusses issues affecting the pharma contract sales industry and market:

• Outsourced and in-house sales reps - trends and emerging sales models, including multiple channels (multichannel marketing to medical professionals)

• Services CSOs offer and benefits to drug companies outsourcing medical sales

• Maturing brands and product launches, including flexibility in field sales teams

• Legislation and new market access requirements for pharma sales representatives

• Changes to online marketing and potential for IT technologies Risk-sharing agreements

• Key account management (KAM) and medical science liaison (MSL)

• This report discusses the leading companies in pharma contract sales:

• Apodi

• CMIC

• inVentiv Health (Syneos Health)

• IQVIA

• Marvecs

• OnCall, LLC

• Publicis Healthcare Communications Group

• Sofip

• Star Healthcare

• UDG Healthcare

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How much is the global pharma contract sales market currently worth, and how much will it be worth during the period 2020-2030?

• What are the leading therapeutic submarkets from 2020-2030?

• What are the leading services submarkets from 2020-2030?

• What are the leading national markets and the leading emerging markets from 2020-2030? What are the regulatory landscapes in these nations?

• What are the main trends that will shape this market over the next ten years, and the main drivers and restraints?

• Who are the leading CSOs in this market?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-pharma-contract-sales-market-forecast-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

AbbVie

Actavis

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Addison Whitney

Adheris Health

Akrikhin

Alexion

Allergan PLC

Amgen Inc.

Andrx Pharmaceutials, Inc.

Apple

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Arbor Pharms Ireland

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Argon Global Healthcare Network

ARIAD

Arista

Ashfield Healthcare

Ashfield Healthcare Communications

AstraZeneca

BASF Schweiz AG

Bayer Healthcare

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM)

Biogaran

Blue Earth Diagnostics, Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Brusilow Enterprises LLC

Campbell Alliance

Cegedim

Celesio

Celgene

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

CMIC Ashfield

Create NYC

Daiichi Sankyo

Dendreon

Depomed

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Encore Health Resources

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Expansis

Galliard

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Grey Healthcare Group

Group DCA

GSW

Haymarket Media

Health Kare Pharma International

In2Focus

INC Research

Ingelheim

inVentiv Health

inVentiv Health Public Relations Group

inVentiv Health Selling Solutions

inVentiv Medical Communications

inVentiv Recruitment Solutions

inVentiv Therapeutics Institute

Invida

IQVIA

J&J

J. Knipper & Company Inc.

Janssen Biotech

Kadrige

Knowledge Point360

Kos Pharmaceuticals

Marvecs

Medical Communications Group (MCG)

MediMedia Health

Menarini

Merck & Co.

Merrimack

Microsoft

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Mylan N.V

Navicor

Neurocrine Biosciences

NovaMed Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Novella Clinical

Novo Nordisk A/S

OnCall

Oracle

Otsuka/Bristol-Myers Squibb

PALIO

Parexel International

PDI

Pegasus

Pfizer

Pharmagistics

Pharmexx

Polpharma

Promius Pharma

Publicis Healthcare Communications Group (PHCG)

Publicis Selling Solutions

Publicis Touchpoint Solutions

Qforma

Quantia

Quintiles

Ramco Import Export

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Roche

Salesforce.com

Sanofi

Sanofi Aventis

Schering-Plough

Scientific Voice

Sermo

Servier

Sinclair IS Pharma

SmartAnalyst

Smithkline Beecham

Sofip (Société de Franchise pour l'Information Pharmaceutique)

StayinFront

Symplmed Pharmaceuticals

Syneos Health

Synopia Rx

Taiho Oncology

Takeda

Tardis Medical

Temas

Tesaro

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The Medicines Company

United Therapeutics

Veeva

Vivus

Zuellig Group

Zuellig Pharma



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agence Nationale de sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM)

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Brazilian Ministério da Saúde

Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

European Commission

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

European Promotional Product Association (EPPA)

Gesamtverband der Werbeartikel Wirtschaft e.V. (GWW)

Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesenis (IQWiG)

L'Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco (AIFA)

Medical Council of India (MCI)

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI)

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Forecast 2020-2030

Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Forecast 2020-2030

The Global Respiratory Inhalers Market 2020-2030

Global Contract Research Organisations (CROs) Market Report Forecasts 2020-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg