AI Platform Exabel Forms Partnership With Alt Data Provider 1010data to Launch COVID-19 Impact Dashboard for Asset Managers

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the simple-to-use AI platform for active asset managers, has partnered with alternative data provider 1010data to develop a COVID-19 Impact Dashboard, giving both asset managers and the wider public near real-time insight into how the evolving situation is impacting consumers' spending behavior.

The Dashboard can be accessed on https://1010data.exabel.com/covid-19/ and shows spending trends across categories including grocery, air travel and apparel retail, giving live, daily updating answers to the key questions:

How much are markets, sectors, companies really affected?

Which sectors are bucking the trend?

How will we know when the recovery starts, and will it be U or V shaped?

The current crisis is putting a huge emphasis on access to robust and timely data for decision making, both in this initial phase and also as the situation develops over the coming weeks and months. 1010data brings to the partnership multiple datasets that monitor US consumer spending and shopping visits on hundreds of private and public companies. The dashboard is powered by Exabel technology, which makes it easy to extract and present critical insights from valuable data.



Exabel fulfils a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become a prohibitive burden of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows asset managers to benefit from alternative data immediately.

Exabel CEO Neil Chapman commented: "Exabel answers a very clear need for non-technical portfolio managers and analysts to be more data-driven. Our partnership with 1010data on the COVID-19 Impact Dashboard brings immediate value to managers seeking to gain insights from real-time alternative data in current conditions. In the midst of the uncertainty-fear feedback loop we hope that markets will benefit from the ability to quantify how much various sectors are being impacted over time.



"For most active asset managers, keeping up by developing custom-built, in-house AI and data analysis is a huge challenge. Our AI modeling workflow allows asset managers to be in control, freeing up their time, especially beyond the stocks they follow closely. We've got a strong response from asset managers and believe there'll be a lot of interest in the COVID-19 Impact Dashboard, which in essence is a simplified exemplar of the kind of value asset managers can derive from Exabel."

"Evaluating the effect of COVID-19 and its consequences is critical at a time like this for our retail, CPG and financial clients," said Inna Kuznetsova, 1010data Interim CEO. "Our new dashboard offering created in partnership with Exabel offers an easy-to-access resource for further analysis and adjustments."



The COVID-19 Impact Dashboard can be found on https://1010data.exabel.com/covid-19/ - all charts can be used for content.



Founded in 2016 and based in Oslo, Exabel recently launched commercially and has a range of European asset management clients.

For more information on Exabel visit: https://www.exabel.com/

For more information on 1010data visit: https://www.1010data.com/

