Australian company Infinity Lithium has signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Battery Alliance to promote its lithium mine project in San José, Extremadura. It would be the first lithium project to obtain European financing but has already raised the hackles of local environmentalists and residents.From pv magazine Spain. Australian minerals company Infinity Lithium has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and collaboration agreement with EU energy industry and research body EIT InnoEnergy to move forward with the miner's planned San José Valdeflórez project in Spain. Infinity ...

