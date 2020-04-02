The "Europe Online Payment Methods 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Payment method preferences in Europe vary by country
Payment method rankings included in the report show that Europe's Internet shoppers have diverse choices regarding online payments. Buyers in the UK and France prefer card payments and E-Wallets like PayPal, while a major share of digital buyers in selected Eastern European countries chose to pay on delivery. In German-speaking nations, payment by invoice ranks high, while Dutch digital buyers predominantly use online banking method iDEAL.
Mobile payment adoption is taking off in Europe
Surveys and market projections cited by the analyst also reveal that mobile payment usage is growing steadily across Europe. The Nordics were leading in the region by 2019 mobile payment penetration rates, while consumers in Germany and France are yet to catch up. Recent surveys also show that shoppers in Russia and Poland are also keen on using mobile payments, with usage rates expanding between 2018 and 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in of Online Shoppers, by Selected Regions, January 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, January 2019
- Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019
- Mobile Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f
- Mobile Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f
- Online Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e 2024f
- Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD million, by Segment, 2023f
- Online Payment Fraud Prevention Software Spending, in USD billion, 2020f 2024f
- Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e 2024f
- Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in of Smartphone Users, 2018 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e
- Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e 2024f
3. Europe
3.1. Regional
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. UK
3.2.2. Germany
3.2.3. France
3.2.4. Spain
3.2.5. Italy
3.2.6. Netherlands
3.2.7. Sweden
3.2.8. Belgium
3.2.9. Norway
3.2.10. Denmark
3.2.11. Finland
3.2.12. Austria
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. Russia
3.3.2. Poland
3.3.3. Turkey
3.3.4. Czech Republic
3.3.5. Portugal
3.3.6. Romania
3.3.7. Hungary
3.3.8. Ukraine
3.3.9. Bulgaria
- Adyen B.V.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc
- Blik Inc.
- Currence iDeal B.V.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- J.P. Morgan
- Klarna AB
- Mastercard Inc.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Sberbank of Russia
- Swish Inc.
- Vipps AS
- Visa Inc.
- Wirecard AG
- Worldline SA
- Yandex LLC
