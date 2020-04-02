EXPERT SYSTEM

Expert generated sales growth of 10% in FY19, slightly below guidance, and reported EBITDA at the midpoint of guidance. The company made good progress in shifting to subscription licensing (76% of licences sold) and reported its first sales via channel partners, which made up c 10% of sales. Reflecting the potential for COVID-19 to delay projects and new business, we have revised down our FY20 forecasts and assume an acceleration in revenue growth in FY21.

