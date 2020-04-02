Technavio has been monitoring the industrial radiography equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 465.36 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anritsu, Comet Holding (Comet Group), GENERAL ELECTRIC, Illinois Tool Works (North Star Imaging), and Nikon are some of the major market participants. The advantages of digital radiography will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advantages of digital radiography has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Radiography Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Industrial Radiography Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product Digital Analog

End-user Automotive Aerospace And Defense Power Generation Oil And Gas Others

Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA



Industrial Radiography Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial radiography equipment market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Size

Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Trends

Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for portable radiography equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial radiography equipment market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Radiography Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as Anritsu, Comet Holding (Comet Group), GENERAL ELECTRIC, Illinois Tool Works (North Star Imaging), and Nikon. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Radiography Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial radiography equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial radiography equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial radiography equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial radiography equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Digital Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Analog Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive Market size and forecast 2018-2023

A&D Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Power generation Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for portable radiography equipment

Advent of new types of materials

Growth opportunity for radiography in additive manufacturing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anritsu

Comet Holding (Comet Group)

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Illinois Tool Works (North Star Imaging)

Nikon

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

