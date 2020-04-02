The SNEC PV Power Expo has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The organizers of the event have not provided new dates.The world's largest solar conference and exhibition, the SNEC trade show, diverged this morning and has been postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis. The Shanghai show, which was set to take place in less than two months' time, was expected to attract more than 2,000 exhibitors and 260,000 visitors this year. Rumors had circulated since the start of the week that the global showpiece would follow in the footsteps of numerous other industry dates which have fallen victim ...

