JNA Awards renews partnership with GD Land

HONG KONG, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (GD Land), the organisation at the forefront of GD Holdings' successful integrated hotels, offices, parks, shopping malls, clubs and apartments (HOPSCA) business, continues to be an Honoured Partner of the prestigious JNA Awards in 2020.

An Honoured Partner of the JNA Awards since 2014, GD Land shares the JNA Awards' mission of promoting and upholding innovation, excellence and sustainable advancements in the jewellery and gemstone industry. The renewed partnership reaffirms the company's confidence in the JNA Awards' role as an international awards programme that is well-regarded by the global trade, and as a platform that provides networking and business opportunities for companies and individuals that exhibit innovation and creativity.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, shares, "By renewing its partnership with the JNA Awards for the next three years, GD Land has shown a strong commitment and unwavering support for the growth and development of the jewellery industry. Along with other partners, we look forward to making big strides and bringing positivity to the trade, even in challenging times."

GD Land's flagship project, the GDH City, is a sustainable, jewellery-themed multi-functional commercial complex built over an area of 65,000 square metres. The development is surrounded by natural landscape and includes landmark office buildings, an experiential shopping centre, boutique apartments and more. Located in Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen - one of the largest hubs for gold and jewellery in the country - GDH City aims to meet the needs of the trade and beyond with the use of state-of-the-art architecture.

Now on its ninth year, the JNA Awards is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

