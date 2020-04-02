M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Investment Manager's Update 02-Apr-2020 / 11:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Investment Manager's Update The Company announces that an Investment Manager's update as at 1 April 2020, is now available on the Company's website at: https://docs.mandg.com/docs/ciit/Covid-19-Update.pdf [1] Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary 2 April 2020 - ENDS - The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 56175 EQS News ID: 1013845 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcd3b5bf448786637b56f00a011dd238&application_id=1013845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

