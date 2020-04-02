Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PDUL ISIN: CA8310062002 Ticker-Symbol: 84S 
Tradegate
02.04.20
15:09 Uhr
0,145 Euro
+0,024
+19,83 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SLANG WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SLANG WORLDWIDE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,133
0,143
15:20
0,137
0,148
15:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SLANG WORLDWIDE
SLANG WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SLANG WORLDWIDE INC0,145+19,83 %